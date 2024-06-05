Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GILT

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GILT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 56,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,694. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.61. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.08 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Institutional Trading of Gilat Satellite Networks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.