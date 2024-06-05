GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.090-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $176.0 million-$177.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.7 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.340-0.370 EPS.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. GitLab has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.09.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $4,139,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sundeep Bedi sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $527,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at $490,758.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $4,139,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528 over the last 90 days. 21.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

