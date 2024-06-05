GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.090-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $176.0 million-$177.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.7 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.340-0.370 EPS.
GitLab Stock Performance
Shares of GTLB stock opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. GitLab has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.09.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $4,139,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sundeep Bedi sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $527,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at $490,758.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $4,139,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528 over the last 90 days. 21.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
