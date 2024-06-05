Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.
Global Self Storage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Global Self Storage Stock Performance
NASDAQ SELF opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 million, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. Global Self Storage has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $5.85.
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
