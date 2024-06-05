Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Global Self Storage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NASDAQ SELF opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 million, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. Global Self Storage has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

In other Global Self Storage news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,845.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,641 shares of company stock valued at $117,257. 7.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

