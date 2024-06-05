Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance
SRET stock remained flat at $19.97 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,242. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43.
About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
