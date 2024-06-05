GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 604,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 1,615,710 shares.The stock last traded at $58.30 and had previously closed at $56.45.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONL. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,224,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.