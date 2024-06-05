Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Greif has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Greif has a payout ratio of 39.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Greif to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Greif Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GEF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.11. The stock had a trading volume of 24,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,525. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Greif has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

In related news, CEO Ole G. Rosgaard acquired 4,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $315,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Greif news, CEO Ole G. Rosgaard bought 4,705 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $315,235.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,705 shares in the company, valued at $315,235. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.37 per share, for a total transaction of $123,544.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,347. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,689 shares of company stock worth $2,076,727 and have sold 6,000 shares worth $384,620. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on Greif in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

