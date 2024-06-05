Greif, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Greif has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Greif has a dividend payout ratio of 39.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Greif to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.
Greif Stock Performance
NYSE:GEF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,473. Greif has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89.
Insider Activity at Greif
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.
About Greif
Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.
