Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE GOF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 184,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,545. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $16.37.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
