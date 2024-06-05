Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE GOF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 184,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,545. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $16.37.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

