Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.34 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.39 ($0.03). 55 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

Gulf Investment Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of £991,850.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98.

Gulf Investment Fund Company Profile

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

