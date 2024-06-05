Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.73

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 156434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 5.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.30. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alan Neil Patterson bought 21,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $352,109.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,135 shares in the company, valued at $352,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $367,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,581.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Neil Patterson acquired 21,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $352,109.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,109.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $19,249,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $9,352,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $3,831,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,738,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $2,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

