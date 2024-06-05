HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lessened its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,749 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 929,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000,000 after purchasing an additional 836,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after buying an additional 44,648 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in HDFC Bank by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,818,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.43. 3,529,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,463. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

