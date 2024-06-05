HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Up to $55.51

Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.51, but opened at $58.15. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $57.53, with a volume of 541,443 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $107.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.50.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.7008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HDFC Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

