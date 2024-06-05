Head to Head Comparison: EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) & SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

EMCORE has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkyWater Technology has a beta of 3.97, meaning that its stock price is 297% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -68.57% -27.56% -15.82% SkyWater Technology -10.73% -32.59% -6.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

65.7% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of EMCORE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EMCORE and SkyWater Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 2 1 0 2.33 SkyWater Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00

EMCORE currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,662.63%. SkyWater Technology has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 77.38%. Given EMCORE’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EMCORE is more favorable than SkyWater Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EMCORE and SkyWater Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $97.72 million 0.07 -$75.36 million ($8.70) -0.10 SkyWater Technology $300.22 million 1.19 -$30.76 million ($0.69) -10.91

SkyWater Technology has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EMCORE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SkyWater Technology beats EMCORE on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMCORE



EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems. The company sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third-party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About SkyWater Technology



SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive, bio-health, consumer, and industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

