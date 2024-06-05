Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.19

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Company Profile

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells pediatric nutrition, baby care, adult nutrition and care, and pet nutrition and care products in China, Australia, New Zealand, North America, and internationally. The company offers milk formulas for infants, children and expectant, and nursing mothers; probiotic and nutrition supplements in the form of sachets, capsules, gummies, and tablets for infants, children, and expectant mothers; and vitamins, herbal and mineral supplements, and skin care and sports nutrition products for adults; dried baby food and baby care products; and complete pet food products, and multicondition pet supplements.

Featured Stories

