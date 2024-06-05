Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 6 Per Share

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Helios Underwriting’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Helios Underwriting Price Performance
Helios Underwriting stock opened at GBX 171 ($2.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,420.00 and a beta of 0.14. Helios Underwriting has a 52-week low of GBX 112 ($1.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 185 ($2.37). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 157.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.
About Helios Underwriting
