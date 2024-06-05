Heroes of Mavia Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $105.55 Million (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. In the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Heroes of Mavia token can now be purchased for about $3.35 or 0.00004706 BTC on exchanges. Heroes of Mavia has a total market capitalization of $105.55 million and approximately $20.22 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Heroes of Mavia

Heroes of Mavia launched on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com.

Buying and Selling Heroes of Mavia

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 35,677,684.808157 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 3.39843702 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $20,186,027.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

