Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Shares of HFRO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 22,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,430. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

