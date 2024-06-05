Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of HFRO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 22,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,430. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
