Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.30. 843,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,007. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $58.61.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

