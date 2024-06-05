Holderness Investments Co. Buys 25 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,228 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 target price (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.00.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $631.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,006,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,660. The firm has a market cap of $272.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $610.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $664.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

