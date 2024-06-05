Holderness Investments Co. Invests $420,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.86. 4,848,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,014. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

