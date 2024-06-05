Holderness Investments Co. Makes New $465,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.65.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

