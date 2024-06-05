Holderness Investments Co. Makes New Investment in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Kabouter Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth $1,424,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 170,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 101,840 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LPG traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.54. 672,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.06. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $51.66.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 54.83%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

About Dorian LPG

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.