Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HOMB

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $22.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.08. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,606 shares of company stock worth $1,101,008 over the last 90 days. 7.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14,809.1% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.