Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,753,000 after buying an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 35,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.38.

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.4 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,360,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.31. The company has a market capitalization of $134.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.