Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.70 million. On average, analysts expect Hooker Furnishings to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $183.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. Hooker Furnishings has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

