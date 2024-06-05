HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Holdings Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of HubSpot worth $97,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares in the company, valued at $46,898,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,845,623 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.04.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS stock traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $605.18. 27,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,212. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $592.36. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot



HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

