HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Holdings Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of HubSpot worth $97,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares in the company, valued at $46,898,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,845,623 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
HUBS stock traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $605.18. 27,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,212. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $592.36. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
