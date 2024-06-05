Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 669 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29,603.8% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $240,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 188,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,070,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.38. 411,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.18. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $112.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.20.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

