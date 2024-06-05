Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $338,000 Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RRX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,978,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,831,000 after purchasing an additional 181,889 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,532,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,892,000 after purchasing an additional 135,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth $180,918,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after purchasing an additional 466,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE RRX traded down $6.14 on Tuesday, reaching $140.15. The company had a trading volume of 321,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,617. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $183.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.01 and its 200-day moving average is $152.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently -291.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

