Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Invests $288,000 in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWIFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $101,669,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,050,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 379.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,903,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,110 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,055,015.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,276,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 5,406.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,118,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI traded down $6.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.28. 11,468,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,262. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.03. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.90. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

