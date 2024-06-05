Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $380,000 Investment in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBSS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 87,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 86,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.74. 106,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,154. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.53. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $90.02 and a one year high of $127.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $271.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

