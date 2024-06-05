Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12,378.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 60,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 28,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 42,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 97,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.16. 8,483,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,744,331. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $158.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.67.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.