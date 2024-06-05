ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0457 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

ICL Group has increased its dividend by an average of 60.8% annually over the last three years. ICL Group has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

NYSE:ICL opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

