Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Shares Down 1.4%

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $239.29 and last traded at $239.39. Approximately 221,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,200,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.50. The company has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

