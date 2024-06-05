Informa plc (LON:INF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.20

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Informa’s previous dividend of $5.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Informa Stock Up 0.6 %

Informa stock opened at GBX 853.80 ($10.94) on Wednesday. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 684 ($8.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 865.20 ($11.09). The stock has a market cap of £11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2,828.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 823.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 797.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 922 ($11.81) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.49) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 865.33 ($11.09).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gareth Wright sold 57,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.51), for a total value of £474,550.40 ($608,008.20). Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

