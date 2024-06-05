Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Acquires 84,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,776,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,429,198 shares in the company, valued at $648,736,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PBF Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PBF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,377,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,360. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.63.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,700,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,352,000 after purchasing an additional 69,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PBF Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,414 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 26.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,001,000 after purchasing an additional 291,284 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in PBF Energy by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,274,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,045,000 after purchasing an additional 216,400 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,832,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

