Insider Buying: Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Director Purchases C$809,760.00 in Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Director Kevin Strain purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$809,760.00.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SLF traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$67.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,878. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46, a current ratio of 56.69 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$61.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.94.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.64 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.96 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.3499079 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLF

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.