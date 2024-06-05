Insider Buying: Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Director Purchases C$809,760.00 in Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLFGet Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Director Kevin Strain purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$809,760.00.

Shares of TSE:SLF traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$67.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,878. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46, a current ratio of 56.69 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$61.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.94.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLFGet Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.64 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.96 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.3499079 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.09.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

