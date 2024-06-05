Insider Selling: ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
ACI Worldwide Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACIW traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 891,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,074. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $37.85.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.25 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ACIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
