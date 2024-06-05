Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Sells 43,129 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $373,065.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karim Saad Temsamani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Karim Saad Temsamani sold 154 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $2,219.14.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.79. 857,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.68. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.61 million for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,046,000 after acquiring an additional 57,805 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 538.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 677,354 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP raised its stake in Cardlytics by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 624,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 147,843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after buying an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 146,713 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

