Insider Selling: D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Director Sells 36,353 Shares of Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) Director Emil Michael sold 36,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $47,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 962,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,539.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Emil Michael also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Emil Michael sold 25,675 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $34,661.25.

D-Wave Quantum Trading Down 2.3 %

QBTS stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,516,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,718. The stock has a market cap of $220.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QBTS shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the first quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

