Insider Selling: Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) CFO Sells 1,094 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Kaseta sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $15,917.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,092.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Kaseta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liquidia alerts:

On Friday, April 12th, Michael Kaseta sold 3,136 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $45,722.88.

On Monday, March 18th, Michael Kaseta sold 12,166 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $192,466.12.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 585,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,913. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. Liquidia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 674.42%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. Analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LQDA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Liquidia by 610.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidia by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.