Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CTO Sells 35,960 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 35,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $158,583.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 483,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,280.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Japjit Tulsi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Japjit Tulsi sold 16,079 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $31,193.26.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of Matterport stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. 3,028,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,590. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.08. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 113.62%. On average, analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTTR shares. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

Featured Stories

