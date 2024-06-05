Insider Selling: Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Director Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Director Michael William George Slaunwhite sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.32, for a total transaction of C$9,828,775.00.

Shares of OTEX stock traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,664. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.40. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of C$37.92 and a 52-week high of C$60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

