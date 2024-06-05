Insider Selling: Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Director Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Director Michael William George Slaunwhite sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.32, for a total transaction of C$9,828,775.00.
Open Text Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTEX stock traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,664. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.40. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of C$37.92 and a 52-week high of C$60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59.
Open Text Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Open Text
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.