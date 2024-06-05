Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $660,772.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $27,318,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total value of $1,197,840.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $1,163,106.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.22, for a total value of $1,164,324.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,137,906.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total value of $1,267,350.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $1,287,300.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,738,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,687. The firm has a market cap of $229.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.99 and a 200-day moving average of $276.57. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

