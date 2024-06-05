Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Sells 625 Shares of Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mercedes Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $4.72 on Wednesday, reaching $144.34. 606,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,032. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $146.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Teradyne's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Teradyne by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Teradyne by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TER. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

