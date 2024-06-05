Insider Selling: Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Director Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Welltower Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.96. 2,202,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.86 and a 52-week high of $105.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 130.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 301.23%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 479.6% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 338.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

