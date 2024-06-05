Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.9% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.6% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 27,683 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 262,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,263,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,748,971. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $188.36 billion, a PE ratio of 112.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

