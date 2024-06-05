Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,367,000 after buying an additional 341,582 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of IWS stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.25. 198,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,169. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.74. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $125.64. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

