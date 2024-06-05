Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 265 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,444 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.5% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $272.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,187,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,726. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.31. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.02 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $498.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

