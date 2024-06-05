Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,289 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.55. 12,617,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,007,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $38.61 and a one year high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

