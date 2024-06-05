Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sets New 52-Week High at $189.76

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQMGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $189.76 and last traded at $189.67, with a volume of 604565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $186.97.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.32.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

