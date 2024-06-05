Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sets New 52-Week High at $189.76

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $189.76 and last traded at $189.67, with a volume of 604565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $186.97.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.32.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

