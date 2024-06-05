Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sets New 52-Week High at $189.76

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $189.76 and last traded at $189.67, with a volume of 604565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $186.97.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.32.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
